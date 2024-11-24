Cincoro co-founder Emilia Fazzalari started finance career with $200; now co-owns brand with Michael Jordan

Hard work, perseverance and an embrace of the opportunities that present themselves are the cornerstone attributes of one businesswoman who took the $200 she had in her pocket and created a life of successful entrepreneurship and life-changing philanthropic efforts.

Emilia Fazzalari, co-founder and executive chairperson of Cincoro, a high-end tequila brand with partners such as NBA all-star Michael Jordan, left her home state of Michigan for the Big Apple after she graduated from college in 1987 with a few bucks and unmatched energy.

"I was tapped early on as someone who could start and run businesses," Fazzalari told FOX Business during a video interview.

DEREK JETER, SERENA WILLIAMS, OTHER ALL-STAR ATHLETES JOIN CINCORO TEQUILA FOUNDERS, INCLUDING MICHAEL JORDAN

Fazzalari’s first job in New York City was with Moody’s, a financial services company, where she remained in fixed income sales for three years.

"The guy who hired me at Moody’s was asked by Mike Bloomberg to start the sales force at Bloomberg, and he asked me to go along," she said.

Fazzarlari nods earnestly at Bloomberg, the former mayor of NYC’s philosophy to promote from within.

"We were all given really incredible opportunities at a very young age and a young point in our careers," she said. "The fundamentals I learned in terms of how to start and run businesses were at Bloomberg, so that really built the foundation for me when I was starting Cincoro."

NBA STAR'S TEQUILA BRAND UNVEILS PLATINUM CHROME-FINISHED, LIMITED-EDITION BOTTLE FOR $149.99

After 23 years with the media company, Fazzalari teamed up with Jordan; her husband Wyc Grousbeck, majority owner of the Boston Celtics; Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers; and Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks to produce a high quality tequila.

"We had nailed this incredible, delicious liquid," the former CEO of the brand told FOX Business. "The thought leaders in the industry also agree that it is absolutely delicious."

Cincoro, after three years of development and 1,000 tequilas later, launched a line of 100% Blue Weber agave produced from Jalisco, Mexico, and has since earned around 28 medals across their portfolio. The brand recently went international.

DRY CLIMATE IN CALIFORNIA IDEAL FOR FARMING AGAVE, MEETING DEMAND FOR SPIRITS

"It’s about hard work and being confident and staying positive," Fazzalari said. "There’s no substitute for hard work. You've just got to do it."

Curiosity and a willingness to learn, pivot and develop a skillset which can transcend industries amid change are just a few hallmarks of success, according to Fazzalari.

"I think one of the important tools to have is grit," she said.

Fazzalari grew up in Michigan, though she said her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Calabria, an impoverished region of Italy, with a fifth-grade education.

TEQUILA AND MEZCAL: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

Today, Fazzalari is generous and shares a sizable amount of her time, skills and financial resources to pave the way for change regarding children’s health, education, justice, cancer research, climate change, and "a little bit in the arts," around the world.

"I have a lot of energy," Fazzalari said.

Her personal philanthropic causes include Boston Children's Hospital, the Innocence Project and Earthshot Prize, a foundation created by Prince William, among others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We work closely with him and his team," Fazzalari said.

She also fully funds a scholarship program, "We Dream," which pays for girls from the southern region of Italy to go to college.

"My goal is to have these girls become mentors for next year’s girls," she said of the current scholarship recipients.

"I want them to know that if they work hard and get good grades, then their dream can be possible and there is a way," Fazzalari added.