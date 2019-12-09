Online retailer uses social media likes, comments when choosing clothes for shoppers

In a world full of online shopping options, retailer Choosy is making a name for itself by basing its inventory on clothes that get a large number of likes on social media.

"Our algorithms go through social media, we kind of go through the comments and likes ... and what people are saying in the comments," Choosy co-founder and CEO Jessie Zeng told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Monday.

Zeng said on "Varney & Co." the company looks to focus on "being selective with life choices ... in this world of endless consumption." The company tries to help shoppers sort through what's trending in the fashion world in real time.

"So, for example, if everyone's like 'Where's that dress from? What brand is that?'," Zeng said. "And then, from there, our designers design based on what has the highest sentiment."

Choosy launched in November 2018 and has gone through an "insane growth period" since then, doubling its revenue for a few months after launch, according to Zeng.

The company is privately held, but Zeng expressed interest in going public if the right dollar amount was offered.

Zeng was recently named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

