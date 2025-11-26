Campbell’s fires executive allegedly caught calling company’s food 's--- for poor people' in recording

The Campbell’s Co. has fired an executive who was allegedly caught on a secret recording insulting the company's products, customers and employees – including calling its food "s--- for f---ing poor people."

Martin Bally, then a vice president in Campbell’s information security department, can allegedly be heard in the year-old audio making "vulgar, offensive and false" comments, a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

After reviewing the tape, Campbell's said it believes the voice is Bally's and he is no longer employed as of Tuesday.

"We apologize for the hurt they have caused," the spokesperson said. "This behavior does not reflect our values and the culture of our company, and we will not tolerate that kind of language under any circumstances."

Bally had previously been placed on temporary leave during an internal investigation, the company told The New York Post.

The recording was recently released by former employee Robert Garza, a former Campbell Soup cybersecurity analyst, as part of a lawsuit filed in Michigan’s Wayne County Circuit Court.

Garza said he captured the audio during a November 2024 meeting at a restaurant, Local 4 News Detroit reported.

He said he initially kept the recording private but later reported it to his supervisor. Garza was fired about 20 days later and is now accusing Campbell’s of retaliation and maintaining a racially hostile work environment, according to the complaint.

Garza is seeking damages for wrongful termination and retaliation.

In the audio, Bally can allegedly be heard criticizing Campbell’s products, mocking consumers, making derogatory remarks about Indian coworkers and admitting to coming to work under the influence of marijuana.

"We have s--- for f---ing poor people. Who buys our s---? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore," Bally allegedly says in the recording.

"Bioengineered meat – I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer," the voice adds.

"F---ing Indians don’t know a f---ing thing," he allegedly continues. "They couldn’t think for their f---ing selves."

Campbell’s said it first learned about the lawsuit and heard portions of the recording on Nov. 20, claiming that neither Garza nor his attorney had previously notified the company about it.

Campbell’s also defended its products and its employees, calling the comments made on the recording "inaccurate" and "patently absurd."

"We’re thankful for the millions of people who buy and enjoy our products and we’re honored by the trust they put in us," Campbell's said. "We are proud of the food we make, the people who make it and the high-quality ingredients we use to provide consumers with good food at a good value."

