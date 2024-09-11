Campbell Soup to make historic name change

The Campbell Soup Company is looking to make a historic change to its iconic brand name.

The company intends to take on the name The Campbell’s Company "as part of its evolution and transformed portfolio," it said Tuesday.

"The subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio," CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement.

Campbell announced the name change, which requires shareholder approval, as it provided updates on its growth strategy to investors.

The company said it aimed to "drive growth through 16 leadership brands" across its snacks and meals and beverages segments as part of its strategy.