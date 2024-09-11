Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks
Published

Campbell Soup to make historic name change

Cambell's said name change is 'part of its evolution and transformed portfolio'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 11

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Campbell Soup Company is looking to make a historic change to its iconic brand name.

The company intends to take on the name The Campbell’s Company "as part of its evolution and transformed portfolio," it said Tuesday.

"The subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio," CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement.

Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed on a supermarket shelf on in San Rafael, California. (Getty Images )

Campbell announced the name change, which requires shareholder approval, as it provided updates on its growth strategy to investors.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CPB CAMPBELL SOUP CO. 51.74 -0.15 -0.29%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company said it aimed to "drive growth through 16 leadership brands" across its snacks and meals and beverages segments as part of its strategy.