Walmart Black Friday deals has kicked off: Here are the biggest savings

Walmart has already dropped its coveted Black Friday deals online, helping to ease the financial strain on consumers during the holiday season.

The nation's largest retailer, which released its first batch of holiday deals online Monday, said shoppers will also be able to nab discounts in stores starting Wednesday morning.

Walmart touted that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" events will begin on Walmart.com every Monday throughout November with in-store deals to follow.

The discount chain is one of several major retailers that have been spreading out its holiday deals throughout the critical shopping period to better cater to changing consumer needs.

Over the past decade, consumers have been starting their holiday shopping even earlier to stretch their budgets. This year is no different with 46% of shoppers saying that they planned to browse or buy products even before November, according to the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual holiday shopping survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

"Retailers are responding to that demand, as we saw several major scheduled buying events in October," NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz previously said. "While this may result in some sales being pulled forward, we expect to see continued deals and promotions throughout the remaining months."

Big holiday deals

Here are some of Walmart's biggest holiday discounts so far:

Walmart is knocking almost $500 off a Wemax projector. According to its deals page, the Wemax Go Advanced Portable Smart Laser Projector is on sale for $539.99, down from $1,000.

Shoppers can also get a nearly $200 discount on a robot vacuum. The Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, Row-by-Row Cleaning is currently $258, down from $449.

Dyson fans can also save $100 off on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The vacuum, which originally costs about $500, is now on sale for $399.

For shoppers in need of cooking supplies, the Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer was reduced to just under $100 from around $180.

Apple fans can also get the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $149, down from abut $200.

