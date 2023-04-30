California DoorDash driver seen faking delivery, taking a pic, stealing pizza: video

A California business owner says that a DoorDash driver was caught stealing his pizza on video after pretending to drop it off.

The incident is only one of several stressful events that the Oakland business owner has been through in a single week. The owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told FOX 2 San Francisco that he spent $70,000 to repair his business after burglars broke in and stole $500 worth of merchandise on Monday.

Recent surveillance video shows the driver arriving at the business in a blue sedan. The suspect then removed the food from his car and approached the doorstep.

After dropping the pizza order off and taking a photo, the DoorDash driver was seen taking the food back to his car and leaving. The picture was supposedly meant to look like the order was properly delivered but stolen by someone else.

The DoorDash delivery was ordered by a manager to cheer up the business's staff after a difficult week. The business owner also said that thieves rammed a stolen vehicle into his shop's steel garage door last Sunday, which also discouraged him.

"I'm an ultimate optimist, but this makes me lose faith in humanity," the owner explained. "I know there are good people out there. But the bad people right now are winning."

The owner said that he contacted DoorDash and was given new food. DoorDash told Fox Business that they are "urgently investigating" the incident.

"We take this report extremely seriously and are urgently investigating," DoorDash said in a statement. "Any Dasher found to have stolen food will face consequences, including deactivation."

Fox Business reached out to Oakland Police Department for more information, but has not heard back.