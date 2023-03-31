Biden admin says California can require half of heavy trucks sold to be electric by 2035: Report

The Biden administration will reportedly grant California the legal authority on Friday to require that half of all garbage trucks, tractor-trailers, cement mixers and other heavy vehicles sold in the state be all-electric by 2035.

The truck rule will go beyond federal requirements, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

This comes after California passed a regulation in 2022 requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be electric by the same year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.