Burger King's new Impossible Whopper comes with fine print

Burger King's new Impossible Whopper might have one setback for some vegetarians and vegans.

Although the fast food chain’s new meatless product is plant-based, it will be cooked in the same broilers as the restaurants beef and chicken products.

Burger King marks its “100% Whopper, 0% beef” product with an asterisk on its website so customers are aware of the situation.

Although customers reportedly have the option to request that the patties be cooked in separate broilers, it cannot be marked as a vegan product due to the restaurant’s “open kitchen environment.”

The A&W restaurants have run into a similar issue as Burger King. They too are unable to mark their Beyond Meat patties as "vegan" or even vegetarian. According to the chain’s website, the restaurants currently cook the meatless item on the same grill as their beef burgers.

The new meatless Whopper hit menus in select stores across the nation on Thursday.

Burger King paired up with Impossible Foods for the new item to diversify its menu. The new addition comes after the chain ran successful tests in select markets in April, as well as an overall growing trend in plant-based food products across the country.

The restaurant is currently marketing the commodity for “both current guests who are already big fans of the WHOPPER® sandwich, as well as new guests who are excited about this new option,” according to Chris Finazzo, the president of Burger King North America.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.