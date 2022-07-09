Expand / Collapse search
Bumble Bee smoked clams contaminated with ‘forever chemicals,’ FDA says

Bumble Bee is voluntarily recalling its smoked clams since the FDA found harmful levels of chemicals

Bumble Bee has voluntarily recalled its 3.75-ounce cans of smoked clams after tests by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed harmful levels of a class of chemicals known as PFAS, better known as "forever chemicals." 

According to the FDA, the recall only applies to 3.75-ounce cans of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC Label 8660075234, which came from a third-party manufacturer in China. 

Bumble Bee's Smoke Clams were recalled after the FDA revealed harmful "forever chemicals."

The clams were distributed to "a limited number" of retailers nationwide, the FDA said, and no illnesses have been reported. 

Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, Bumble Bee explained in a press release.

Studies have linked PFAS to increased cholesterol levels, high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, change in liver function and an increased risk of cancer.

So far, no illnesses have been reported linked to the smoked clams, which are sold throughout the United States.

This recall does not involve any other Bumble Bee products, and the company said it is working with the manufacturer in China to investigate and resolve the issue.