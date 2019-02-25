Boston Market frozen meals recalled over possible glass, plastic fragments

More than 170,000 pounds of Boston Market brand frozen meals have been recalled amid concerns that some products may contain pieces of glass or plastic, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a press release on Saturday.

The recall applied to Boston Market Home Style Meals’ boneless pork rib shaped patty with BBQ sauce and mashed potatoes products manufactured by Bellisio Foods in Jackson, Ohio. The products in question were produced between Dec. 7, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2019.

The FSIS said it was notified about consumer complaints about glass or hard plastic fragments in the frozen meal’s rib-shaped patty on Feb. 22. Officials have not received any reports about injuries or health issues.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the agency said in a press release. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

All of the packages have the establishment number “EST. 18297” on their carton flap. The meals were shipped to a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Arizona, as well as retail locations around the country.

Representatives for Bellisio Foods and Boston Market did not immediately return a request for comment.

Consumers with questions about the recall were instructed to call Bellisio Foods’ consumer affairs supervisor Krista Cummings at 855-871-9977.