Michael Kors closes its downtown San Francisco store

Michael Kors is closing its store in the San Francisco Centre shopping mall in the California city's downtown area.

The luxury store posted notices telling shoppers the location has "loved sharing the best with you at Michael Kors San Francisco," SFGate reported over the weekend.

Michael Kors did not appear among the brands in San Francisco Centre’s directory of stores Tuesday morning, and the brand's website no longer listed a San Francisco location.

The shopping mall is located near the Union Square area of San Francisco’s downtown.

A DOZEN WALGREENS STORES IN SAN FRANCISCO TO CLOSE

"This store is closing soon, but we hope you’ll visit us at" another Michael Kors location in Santa Clara, a sign on the store’s door said, according to a photo taken by SFGate.

The closing Michael Kors store joins several other retailers that have exited the San Francisco Centre in recent years, such as Adidas, American Eagle, J. Crew, Madewell, Aldo, Nordstrom and L’Occitane.

FOX Business reached out for comment regarding the Michael Kors store closure.

San Francisco Centre remains home to Aritzia, Bath & Body Works, Bloomingdale’s, Coach, Kate Spade, Rolex, Ray Ban and Tumi, among others, according to its online store directory.

In June, the shopping mall said seven companies had newly leased space, including five for retail and two for offices, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

London Breed, then San Francisco’s mayor, said at the time that the new tenants "will add energy and increase foot traffic as we work to make the Centre a bustling hub once again.

"We’re excited to see early signs of success that show our efforts to revitalize downtown are paying off."

San Francisco Centre sits on 5.97 acres and has over 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area, according to a leasing brochure on the mall’s website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Some 4.2 million people visit the shopping mall each year, it reported.