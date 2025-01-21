Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail
Published

Michael Kors closes its downtown San Francisco store

Adidas, American Eagle, Nordstrom among other stores to leave San Francisco Centre mall in recent years

close
FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti joins 'Mornings with Maria' to show how retailers are using artificial intelligence to better serve customers. video

How AI is the future of retail

FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti joins 'Mornings with Maria' to show how retailers are using artificial intelligence to better serve customers.

Michael Kors is closing its store in the San Francisco Centre shopping mall in the California city's downtown area.

The luxury store posted notices telling shoppers the location has "loved sharing the best with you at Michael Kors San Francisco," SFGate reported over the weekend. 

Michael Kors did not appear among the brands in San Francisco Centre’s directory of stores Tuesday morning, and the brand's website no longer listed a San Francisco location. 

The shopping mall is located near the Union Square area of San Francisco’s downtown

A DOZEN WALGREENS STORES IN SAN FRANCISCO TO CLOSE

michael kors bag

A shopper holds a Michael Kors Inc. shopping bag in San Francisco June 10, 2021. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This store is closing soon, but we hope you’ll visit us at" another Michael Kors location in Santa Clara, a sign on the store’s door said, according to a photo taken by SFGate.

The closing Michael Kors store joins several other retailers that have exited the San Francisco Centre in recent years, such as Adidas, American Eagle, J. Crew, Madewell, Aldo, Nordstrom and L’Occitane. 

FOX Business reached out for comment regarding the Michael Kors store closure.

San Francisco Centre remains home to Aritzia, Bath & Body Works, Bloomingdale’s, Coach, Kate Spade, Rolex, Ray Ban and Tumi, among others, according to its online store directory. 

In June, the shopping mall said seven companies had newly leased space, including five for retail and two for offices, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

London Breed, then San Francisco’s mayor, said at the time that the new tenants "will add energy and increase foot traffic as we work to make the Centre a bustling hub once again.

san francisco centre

Shoppers inside the Westfield San Francisco Centre shopping mall in San Francisco June 13, 2023. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We’re excited to see early signs of success that show our efforts to revitalize downtown are paying off."

San Francisco Centre sits on 5.97 acres and has over 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area, according to a leasing brochure on the mall’s website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Some 4.2 million people visit the shopping mall each year, it reported.