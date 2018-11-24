Black Friday online sales hit record-setting $6.22B

During Black Friday this year, online sales pulled in a record-setting $6.22 billion, as more and more shoppers chose to skip venturing to stores while still buying everything ranging from electronics to toys.

Continue Reading Below

That’s more than a 23 percent increase compared to last year’s 5.03 billion, according to a new report from Adobe Analytics, which tracks 80 of the top 100 internet retailers in the U.S., including Walmart and Amazon. Of those sales, a whopping $2.1 billion -- or about one-third of sales -- were made on smartphones. Last year, about $1.4 billion of the sales made stemmed from smartphones.

Another popular option this year, according to Adobe, was click-and-collect orders (buy online, pick up in stores), with orders up 73 percent from Thursday through Friday.

“Retailers have done their part to build better mobile experiences for consumers and turning nearly 10 percent more smartphone visitors into buyers this Black Friday versus last,” said Taylor Schreiner, the director of Adobe digital insights.

Some of the biggest discounts this year are in computers (discounted 17.8 percent, compared to the average price), TVs (18 percent) and toys (down 27.1 percent).

Advertisement

Cyber Monday is also expected to set the record as the largest online-shopping day in history, potentially generating a staggering $7.8 billion in sales, according to Adobe.

“Indeed, the entire holiday season continues to see vigorous growth with Cyber Monday expected to be the largest U.S. online shopping day in history," Schreiner said.