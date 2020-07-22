BJ's Wholesale Club opening 2 stores

BJ's Wholesale Club will open two club locations in Long Island City and Newburgh, New York in early 2021, according to a press release on Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in New York and bring outstanding value and savings to families in Long Island City and Newburgh,” said BJ’s Wholesale Club president and CEO Lee Delaney. “BJ’s brings a fresh approach to the wholesale club experience by providing our members with outstanding value and convenience on everything they need for their family.”

The retailer noted that the move is expected to create 300 jobs in the region.

The club locations will offer families savings of 25 percent compared to regular grocery store prices, according to BJ's.

Both BJ's locations will feature more fresh food options than the retailer's other clubs, a full-service deli and household essentials including paper products, cleaning products, diapers and pet supplies. The store will also offer "the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members love with an exciting assortment of fashion for the family, seasonal items, toys, hot tech and a selection of local products."

The BJ’s Wholesale Club in Long Island City will be located at 34-60 48th Street, and the club in Newburgh will be located at 401 Auto Park Place. The Newburgh location will afeature a BJ's Gas station.

BJ's Wholesale Club operates 218 clubs and 147 gas stations in 17 states. BJ's members can shop online, pick up in-store, or use same-day grocery delivery.

BJ's stock closed at $41.44 per share at the end of Wednesday's trading session, up more than 2 percent.

