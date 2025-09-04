Billionaire fashion designer Giorgio Armani dead at 91

Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91, the Armani Group confirmed on Thursday.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," a statement posted on Instagram by several Armani Group-affiliated accounts read. The statement said that the designer was "surrounded by his loved ones" when he passed.

"Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections and many ongoing and future projects," the company added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni mourned the iconic fashion designer's death, saying he was "a symbol of the best of Italy."

"With his elegance, sobriety, and creativity, he was able to bring luster to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world. An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything," Meloni wrote on X.

Reuters reported Armani's earnings at approximately $2.7 billion annually.

The outlet said the designer had been unwell for some time, even dropping out of his group's shows at Milan's Men's Fashion Week in June. This was a first for the designer.

"Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone," the company said in another post on Instagram.

Armani's fashion legacy started in 1975 when he, along with Sergio Galeotti, established Giorgio Armani S.p.A. Just a few years later, in 1978, Armani dressed Diane Keaton when she won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the Woody Allen classic "Annie Hall." This was only the beginning of Armani dressing major stars.

In 1980, Armani created the wardrobe for the film "American Gigolo" starring Richard Gere, marking the fashion designer's decades-long work with Hollywood.

Since the mid-1970s, the name Armani has become synonymous with understated luxury.

"The mark I hope to leave is one of commitment, respect and genuine care for people and for reality. That's where everything truly begins," Armani is quoted as saying in an Instagram post.

The Armani Group said its founder expressed his "precise vision" down to the last detail, making it what the company calls "a style in the truest sense of the word: a way of being and presenting oneself, certainly incorporating clothing and accessories, but also including gestures, ways, behaviors and attitudes."

The company announced a funeral chamber would be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday. It also said that, in accordance with Armani's "explicit wishes," the funeral will be held in private.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.