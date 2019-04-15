Best Buy names Corie Barry CEO: 5 things to know about the retailer's first female leader

article

Best Buy is refreshing its top leadership naming Corie Barry as the next CEO, and the first female chief in 53 years, replacing Hubert Joly, who will become Executive Chairman of the Board, a newly created role.

Barry, who is currently the electronic retailer’s Chief Financial and Strategic Transformation Officer, joins a relatively small club; women CEOs among S&P 500 companies. While her promotion is progress for the advancement of women, females remain woefully under represented in top leadership roles at S&P 500 companies, currently accounting for just under 5 percent of those roles, according to data compiled by Catalyst.

FOX Business takes a look at Barry’s background and experience that landed her in the C-Suite.

Climbed the Ranks:

Barry has spent over 19 years at the retailer starting her career as a financial analyst in-house and rising through the ranks to become Chief Financial Officer, a role she has held since June of 2016, according to her LinkedIn page.

Skin in the Game:

In her current CFO role, Barry holds 0.03 percent of Best Buy stock, per 2019 SEC filings as listed on Thomson One. The current value is around $6 million. By comparision, Joly's stake of 0.21 percent is valued at $39.5 million.

Domino’s Pizza:

She sits on the Board of Domino’s Pizza and is a member of the Audit Committee.

Deliotte & Touche Alum:

Before joining Best Buy, she served as a Senior Auditor at the accounting giant Deliotte for a little over 2-years.

Accounting Degree:

She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management from The College of Saint Benedict, a liberal arts college for women in Saint Joseph, Minnesota. Founded in 1913 by Benedictine Sisters, it is the only Benedictine college for women in the country, according to the school’s website which also notes its partnership with St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota.