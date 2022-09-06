Bed Bath & Beyond appoints interim CFO
Former Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide on Friday
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday named its chief accounting officer, Laura Crossen, as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Gustavo Arnal, who died on Friday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
|8.63
|-0.08
|-0.92%
Police said Arnal, 52, fell from the iconic Jenga Tower skyscraper in downtown Manhattan. A spokesperson for the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to FOX Business that Arnal died by suicide and suffered multiple blunt trauma injuries.
Arnal's death came a few days after the company said it would be laying off 20% of its workforce across corporate and supply chains and closing 150 "lower-producing" stores as part of a new strategy to turn its struggling business around. Bed Bath & Beyond also secured $500 million in new financing and said it could potentially launch an at-the-market offering for up to 12 million shares of its common stock.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.