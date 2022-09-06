Bed Bath & Beyond appoints interim CFO

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday named its chief accounting officer, Laura Crossen, as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Gustavo Arnal, who died on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 8.63 -0.08 -0.92%

Police said Arnal, 52, fell from the iconic Jenga Tower skyscraper in downtown Manhattan. A spokesperson for the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to FOX Business that Arnal died by suicide and suffered multiple blunt trauma injuries.

Arnal's death came a few days after the company said it would be laying off 20% of its workforce across corporate and supply chains and closing 150 "lower-producing" stores as part of a new strategy to turn its struggling business around. Bed Bath & Beyond also secured $500 million in new financing and said it could potentially launch an at-the-market offering for up to 12 million shares of its common stock.

