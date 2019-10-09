Expand / Collapse search
Bed Bath & Beyond taps Target exec as CEO

By Fox Business
Activist investors take on Bed, Bath & Beyond

FBN's Lauren Simonetti on a trio of activist investors joining forces to get Bed, Bath & Beyond to replace its entire 12-person board.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has tapped retail veteran Mark Tritton as its new CEO.

Tritton joins the home big box store from Target where he was executive vice president and chief merchandising officer with oversight for all of Target’s enterprise buying, sourcing, product design and development, visual merchandising and merchandising operations. He joined Target in 2016.

Long-time CEO Steven Temares left Bed, Bath & Beyond in May amidst the retailer's struggles. Tritton succeeds interim CEO Mary Winston.

BBBYBED BATH & BEYOND INC.9.94-0.01-0.05%

During his more than 30-year career, Tritton also had executive roles with Nordstrom, Timberland and Nike.

Bed, Bath & Beyond stock spiked more than 15 percent in after-hours trading when the appointment was announced. Year to date, the stock is down more than 12 percent.

Recently the company revealed plans to close 60 stores by the end of fiscal 2019. Bed, Bath & Beyond will account for about 40 of the closings, with the balance from its other owned properties: Christmas Tree Shops, World Market, and buybuy Baby.