Barron Trump’s beverage brand unveils first flavors ahead of launch

First son Barron Trump’s new beverage venture has announced its first two flavors ahead of its planned launch, now set for May.

SOLLOS Yerba Mate, headquartered near Mar-a-Lago, revealed the news in a LinkedIn post last week.

"Introducing our 12-pack: Pineapple + Coconut," the company said. "Launching May 2026."

The announcement comes after the 19-year-old, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, was listed as a director of the Palm Beach, Florida-based beverage company, according to January SEC filings in Florida and Delaware.

BARRON TRUMP LINKED TO BEVERAGE COMPANY BASED NEAR MAR-A-LAGO

The product will be available for purchase online at sollos.com, the company said.

The company also shared videos showcasing the design of its new beverage packaging ahead of launch.

In one video, light blue cans featuring "SOLLOS" in bold lettering over an orange-and-yellow sun graphic appear to move through a factory during mass production.

Another clip shows packaging for the 12-pack, including a light blue box with yellow graphic accents.

A LOOK AT THE TRUMP FAMILY'S BUSINESS EMPIRE

Yerba mate, a caffeinated herbal tea native to South America, has recently gained popularity in the U.S. as an alternative to coffee.

SOLLOS was previously announced as a beverage brand designed to complement life in the "Sunshine State," with branding centered on the sun.

"SOL," meaning sun in Spanish, represents sunrise and the beginning of the day, the company said. "LOS," spelled backwards from "SOL," represents sunset. The startup emphasized that the name is intended to capture the full cycle of the sun, reflecting the idea that "It Begins Where It Ends."

HERE'S HOW MUCH TRUMP ACCOUNT BALANCES COULD GROW OVER TIME

According to SEC filings dated Jan. 23, SOLLOS raised $1 million through a private placement and lists at least five partners.

Barron, a student at New York University's Stern School of Business, along with four others named in the SEC filing, are listed as executive officers and members of the company's board of directors.



Others involved in the company include Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall and Valentino Gomez, some of whom attended the same high school as Barron.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bernstein, a Villanova University student who previously attended Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach with Trump, was listed as an executive officer.

"I’ve decided to postpone my final semester at Villanova University to focus on something I’ve been building for the past 8 months," Bernstein previously posted on LinkedIn.

"Since the end of last school year I have been working alongside my co-founder, Stephen Hall, and a few close friends on SOLLOS Yerba Mate, a lifestyle beverage brand built around clean + functional ingredients."

Hall, now a student at the University of Notre Dame who also attended Oxbridge Academy, was listed as an executive officer and director.

FOX Business' Sophia Comptom contributed to this report.