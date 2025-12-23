Barnes & Noble to open 60 new stores in 2026

Barnes & Noble is gearing up to start the new year strong.

The company, which, in addition to books, sells music, toys and games, and features cafés within many of its locations, said it plans to open 60 new stores in 2026, both in new markets and ones previously served.

"Barnes & Noble is enjoying a period of tremendous growth as the strategy to hand control of each bookstore to its local booksellers has proven so successful," the company told FOX Business in a statement.

The bookseller said it is experiencing strong sales in its existing stores and has opened new locations after more than 15 years of declining store numbers.

Barnes & Noble said it has confirmed leases for 2026 in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington state and Washington, D.C.

The company did not specify opening dates or exact locations of the new properties.

Barnes & Noble, which faces stiff competition from Amazon, traces its roots to the early 1870s when Charles Barnes started a book business in his Illinois home, according to the company's website. His son, William, along with G. Clifford Noble established the bookstore in 1917.

Leonard Riggio acquired the company in 1971 and oversaw its growth into one of the largest booksellers in the U.S.

Barnes & Noble was acquired in 2019 by hedge fund Elliott Investment Management in an all-cash deal valued at $683 million, including the assumption of debt.