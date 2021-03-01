Expand / Collapse search
AutoZone offering $100 for employees who receive COVID-19 vaccine

The company said it invested more than $125M to help employees 'deal with the challenges caused by COVID-19'

AutoZone announced Wednesday that employees who complete their COVID-19 vaccinations will receive $100 from the company.

“The health and safety of AutoZoners, customers, and the communities we proudly serve is our top priority. AutoZoners’ response to COVID-19, throughout the entire organization, has been tremendous," said AutoZone Chairman Bill Rhodes in a statement.

"As a company, we are removing any potential work-related barriers, strongly encouraging, and incentivizing AutoZoners to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they are eligible," he continued.

An employee enters an AutoZone Inc. store in Culver City, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AutoZone has roughly 100,000 employees, according to the Tennessee-based company's most recent annual report. As of November, AutoZone had 5,924 stores in the U.S., including 621 in Mexico and 45 in Brazil.

The leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas said it invested more than $125 million to help "AutoZoners deal with the challenges caused by COVID-19."

The company's recent announcement comes as an increasing number of U.S. businesses are offering employees incentives for getting vaccinated against the virus.

In January, Dollar General said it would offer its employees four hours of pay for getting the vaccine -- because the company didn't want its employees "to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work.”

Trader Joe’s is also offering its employees two hours of pay per dose when getting the vaccine.

Aldi, the German discount grocery chain will give its U.S. employees up to four hours of pay for getting the vaccine. Meanwhile, the German international discount supermarket chain Lidl will pay $200 to its U.S. employees who get vaccinated.

According to its annual report, AutoZone achieved "significant growth" in both U.S. Retail and Commercial businesses during the 2020 fiscal year.