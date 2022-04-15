Lululemon expands resale program nationwide

Lululemon Athletica shoppers around the country will be able to trade in their gently used clothes starting next week.

On April 22, the Canadian brand, known for its high-end product line, will expand its first trade-in and resale program, "Like New," which it tested in two states last year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 390.78 -4.25 -1.08%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As part of the program, shoppers will be able to trade in pre-worn Lululemon clothing – including pants, tops, shorts and jackets – in exchange for an e-gift card that is redeemable at one of the participating U.S. stores and online. Consumers can also shop the company's resale products online.

The company says it will offer $5 or $10 for a majority of items including shirts, shorts, skirts, dresses, hoodies and sweatshirts. Some outwear items will be worth up to $25.

The company expanded the program after its pilot, which debuted in Texas and California in May 2021, saw "incredible momentum," Celeste Burgoyne, the president of Lululemon's Americas and Global Guest Innovation divisions, said.

Lululemon said the program is intended to help reduce its environmental footprint. All the proceeds from the resale program will go "towards commitments outlined in its Impact Agenda, including making 100 percent of products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030," it said, adding that the program extends the life of products and "ensures each item gets its full use."

The expansion comes at a time when consumers are increasingly feeling cash-strapped due to red-hot inflation, which has already soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Labor Department said that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.