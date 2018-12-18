Minimum wages set to increase in these 20 states in 2019

As pressure mounts for a higher minimum wage – even causing e-commerce giant Amazon to raise its minimum to $15 per hour this year – a host of states will increase pay at the beginning of 2019.

Continue Reading Below

Workers in 20 states will see minimum wages rise between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Additionally, 23 localities will be raising rates, according to a list compiled by the conservative- eaning Employment Policies Institute.

Eighteen states raised their minimum wages at the outset of January 2018, while two additional states did so in July.

Here’s a look at what will change starting in 2019:

California

While the statewide minimum wage in California will rise to $12, from $11, a slew of municipalities in the state are also raising their local minimum wages. In Mountain View, California – home to Google’s headquarters – as well as Sunnyvale, the rates will increase to $15.65. In Los Altos, Cupertino, Richmond, El Cerrito, San Jose, San Mateo and Santa Clara, the minimum wage will be hiked to $15 per hour.

Advertisement

The cities of Oakland, Redwood City and Belmont will also be raising wages.

New York

In the state of New York, the minimum wage will rise to $11.10, from $10.40.

For quick service employees, the statewide rate will be higher, at $12.75.

In New York City, the starting rate for employees will be increased to $15 per hour, from the current $13.

Long Island and Westchester will also hike wages to $12.

Washington

Lawmakers in Washington State are hiking worker pay to $12, a $0.50 increase. However, some cities are raising their minimum wages much higher.

In Seattle, minimum hourly pay will rise to $16. In SeaTac, it will increase to $16.09. Tacoma will see a more muted rise to $12.35.

Other states:

Alaska: $9.89, from $9.84

Arizona: $11.00, from $10.50

Arkansas: $9.25, from $8.50

Colorado: $11.10, from $10.20

Delaware: $8.75, from $8.25

Florida: $8.46, from $8.25

Maine: $11.00, from $10

Massachusetts: $12.00, from $11

Michigan: $9.45, from $9.25

Minnesota: $9.86, from $9.65

Montana: $8.50, from $8.30

New Jersey: $8.85, from $8.60

Ohio: $8.55, from $8.30

Rhode Island: $10.50, from $10.10

South Dakota: $9.10, from $8.85

Vermont: $10.78, from $10.50

Albuquerque, New Mexico, will raise its minimum wage to $9.20, while Las Cruces will increase it to $10.10. Flagstaff, Arizona, will see a $1 bump to $12 per hour.