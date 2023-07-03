Amazon Prime Day: Get all the best deals during the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime members can enjoy many benefits during Amazon Prime Day on July 11-12. Prime Day used to be just one day, but it has evolved into a 48-hour event filled with exciting deals and savings.

While Prime Day is only open to Amazon Prime members, it is not too late to sign up for a membership, or try out a 30-day free trial to reap the benefits of discounts.

There are innumerable deals to take advantage of on Prime Day. Prepare in advance and keep an eye on the sales that pop up throughout the day.

Dive into the history of Amazon Prime Day and how to make the most of the deals as they arise.

1. What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is simply a day of deals for Prime members. You have to be a Prime member to participate in the site wide deals, though.

The cost of a Prime membership is $14.99 a month, or $139 for the year. Amazon offers a student discount, and a 30-day free trial for members considering a Prime subscription. Prime members also receive free 2-day shipping on many items featured across Amazon's site all year round.

For Prime Day, there are a series of sales on items across many categories during the event. You can find deals on electronics, hardware, clothing, beauty and more.

Amazon features deals of the day which are 24-hour deals on specific items. There are also lightning deals that occur throughout the day. These deals are featured on specific items for a short period of time. These deals may not last long at all as the item may sell out quickly.

Lastly, there are invite-only deals. In order to participate in these sales, Prime members have to request an invitation ahead of time.

There are also early Prime Day deals available before the actual event occurs.

2. Why is Amazon Prime Day in July?

Amazon Prime Day is hosted by the digital retailer in July in celebration of its birthday. The first Prime Day occurred on July 15, 2015, to celebrate the company’s 20th birthday. Since then, it has gone from 24-hours to 48-hours.

3. When is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day almost always happens in July and lasts two days. Though, in 2020, it was hosted in October, and in 2021, it was in June. For the most part, the date is set for around July 15. In 2023, Prime Day will be from July 11 to July 12.

4. How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

There are many different ways to prepare for Prime Day in order to secure the best deals. Whether you are looking for a specific item, or you are just planning on shopping around the site, start by signing up for the Amazon newsletter.

Receiving the newsletter to your inbox will give you insights into Prime Day sales. If you are looking for sales on a certain item or category of items, create deal alerts so that you get notifications based on recent searches. Prepare your deal alerts through the Amazon app or the site.

You can ask Amazon's Alexa for deal notifications on products from your wishlist, so you will know right away if something you want goes on sale.

You can also jot down a list of items you may want to buy during Prime Day. Before the day comes, do research on the price of the product through other retailers. By doing this ahead of time, you will know if you are getting a good price. Also, sign up for notifications through the Amazon mobile app to receive sale alerts to your phone.