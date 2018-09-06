Amazon-owned Whole Foods workers push to unionize: Report

A group of employees at Whole Foods Market, which was acquired by Amazon last year, is seeking to unionize over concerns about leadership changes since the e-commerce giant took over, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The workers plan to send an email – which was reviewed by the Journal – to workers at most of the company’s nearly 500 store locations on Thursday, urging them to back the push to unionize. The group is arguing for improved compensation, benefits and profit-sharing.

Workers say under Amazon’s leadership, Whole Foods has also stopped offering annual stock options to some staff members, according to the Journal.

Spokespeople for Whole Foods and Amazon did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Amazon has dealt with unionization challenges in the past, recently on Amazon Prime Day when workers at international locations in Europe held strikes.

The e-commerce giant has also dealt with public attacks on its compensation practices and workplace culture from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who unveiled a bill on Wednesday called the Stop BEZOS Act. The proposed legislation imposes a 100 percent welfare tax on large employers equal to the amount that their workers receive in public assistance benefits, in an effort to encourage companies to raise wages.

Sanders has also gone after conditions at the company’s fulfillment centers.