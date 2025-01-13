Amazon ending its 'Try Before You Buy' program

Online retailer Amazon is ending its "Try Before You Buy" service, which allows its prime customers to try out a half-dozen apparel items at a time for a week before deciding which ones they want to keep.

The e-commerce giant announced on its website that the program would end on Jan. 31.

When asked about the reason behind the decision, an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business the company heard from customers that they prefer to shop from Amazon’s broader selection of clothing and accessories, which offers more choice and faster delivery speeds compared to the narrower selection and longer delivery times for "Try Before You Buy" items.

"Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we’re phasing out the Try Before You Buy option, effective January 31, 2025," the spokesperson said in a statement about the move.

"Of course, customers will continue to enjoy fast, free shipping, with easy, free returns on our full apparel selection," they added.

Some outlets have compared the "Try Before You Buy" program to personal styling services like Stitch Fix. It is similar in that customers can order items and only pay for what they keep and return the rest.

However, Amazon does not offer personal styling with its program — customers can simply pick whatever clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories they want from a wide selection of items.