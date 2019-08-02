Amazon allegedly scammed out of $370K by 22-year-old's return shipments of dirt

A 22-year-old has been arrested in an alleged scam of the largest internet retailer that totaled nearly $370,000 by sending return packages filled with dirt.

Continue Reading Below

James Gilbert Kwarteng, of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, allegedly swindled Amazon by filling up the ordered items’ boxes with dirt and registering with the exact weight of the product. He would then receive a refund from Amazon and sell the original item, according to El Español and El Diario de Mallorca.

The return packages would end up sitting around in Amazon’s warehouses where they aren’t checked often. The scam wasn’t discovered until through a random search where someone opened a box and discovered it was full of dirt.

Amazon’s return policy states items shipped from the website, including Amazon Warehouse, can be returned within 30 days of receipt. Refunds are processed in two business days and customers can expect their funds show in their account in three to five business days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

The report states the success of the alleged scam by Kwarteng, who has been released on bail, enabled him to create his own company.