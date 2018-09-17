Search

Amazon cracking down on employees leaking data for bribes

Amazon Vice President Nick Denissen on Monday told FOX Business on Monday that the retail giant has launched an investigation into employees possibly violating ethical guidelines.

Amazon is looking into whether employees leaked confidential data and deleted negative product reviews in exchange for money, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“Data protection for us is extremely important,” Denissen told Dagen McDowell on “Mornings with Maria.” “We also have a very clear, very strict business on employee ethical guidelines, and we’re currently investigating these claims and then we will take appropriate actions.”

The problem is particularly pronounced in China, according to the report.

