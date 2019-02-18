Amazon has been stealing the headlines for sticking it to New York City by dropping plans to open its second headquarters in Long Island City, and for the ongoing drama surrounding CEO Jeff Bezos and his allegations that the National Inquirer attempted to extort him for issues relating to his relationship with former television anchor Lauren Sanchez.

However, it is business as usual for the e-commerce giant, which is pushing an initiative to be greener. The company, which ships millions of packages a year to shoppers' doorsteps, is aiming to make half of all its shipments carbon neutral by 2030, according to the company's blog.

Amazon is calling its program "Shipment Zero," and plans to publicly publish its carbon footprint for the first time later this year.

" We are calling this project "Shipment Zero” – it won’t be easy to achieve this goal, but it’s worth being focused and stubborn on this vision and we’re committed to seeing it through..." Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations

"Amazon has a long-term goal to power our global infrastructure using 100% renewable energy, and we are making solid progress. With improvements in electric vehicles, aviation bio fuels, reusable packaging, and renewable energy, for the first time we can now see a path to net zero carbon delivery of shipments to customers, and we are setting an ambitious goal for ourselves to reach 50% of all Amazon shipments with net zero carbon by 2030. We are calling this project "Shipment Zero” – it won’t be easy to achieve this goal, but it’s worth being focused and stubborn on this vision and we’re committed to seeing it through" said Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations in the blog.

Amazon is joining other conglomerates, such as PepsiCo, Coke, Nestle and Procter & Gamble, which are also hoping to appeal to customers concerned about the environment.

As reported by FOX Business last month, a coalition of the world’s biggest consumer brands announced they have teamed up with a recycling giant to change the world’s reliance on single-use packaging. The new initiative was announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where global recycling leader TerraCycle joined massive brand partners such as PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Nestle and Procter & Gamble on stage to unveil its new project, called Loop.

Seattle-based Amazon said it spent the past two years mapping its carbon footprint and figuring out ways to reduce carbon use across the company.

Joseph Pisani of The Associated Press contributed to this report.