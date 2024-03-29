Clinique selling products on Amazon's Premium Beauty storefront

The parent company of Clinique is now selling the beauty brand’s products through Amazon.

The virtual storefront for Clinique in Amazon’s Premium Beauty store went live Wednesday for U.S. users of the e-commerce site, Estée Lauder Companies said.

Estée Lauder Companies also built an interactive "Clinique Skin Analysis tool" designed to "custom-fit a skincare regime" for users that it released for the Clinique Amazon Premium Beauty storefront.

Later, a "select few" other brands the cosmetics giant owns will eventually follow Clinique in appearing in the U.S. on the Amazon Premium Beauty store, according to Estee Lauder Companies.

"This new brand experience will complement the high-touch, in-store experience our consumers already receive with our Clinique Consultants in the stores of our long-term retail partners throughout the U.S.," Clinique Global Brand President Michelle Freyre said in a statement.

Estée Lauder Companies said the Clinique items offered in the new Amazon storefront span skincare, makeup, fragrance and men’s products categories.

The Amazon Premium Beauty store also contains products from brands unaffiliated with Estée Lauder, such as Lancome and Sunday Riley.

"While we expect it will take time to stabilize its U.S. share, this is a positive move in our view as the new distribution will better position EL against competition from both established multinationals and newer independent brands that have been more dominant in the U.S. mass-tige in recent years … while also minimizing the impact of department store closures," Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong wrote in a research note about Clinique coming to Amazon.

In early February, Estée Lauder Companies CEO Fabrizio Freda said that Clinique would be "doubling down on its authentic dermatologist brand heritage of over 55 years," a strategy that Tong also said the Amazon storefront "should coincide well" with.

The cosmetics giant sells Clinique, whose origins date back to the late 60s, in over 100 markets around the globe.

Across its various brands, Estée Lauder Companies has generated nearly $7.8 billion in net sales over the first two quarters of its fiscal 2024 year, a nearly 9% decline from the $8.55 billion it posted in the same period last year. Its net earnings for the first six months of 2024 were $360 million.