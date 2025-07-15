Expand / Collapse search
Alo store in DC targeted by masked retail theft ring, $20K worth of clothing stolen: police

Suspects fled Georgetown Alo location in Ford Edge with covered license plates

Masked thieves targeted the Alo store in DC's Georgetown neighborhood, clearing out a rack of pricey clothing, June 30. (Courtesy: Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department)

A group of masked thieves are wanted in Washington, D.C., after they targeted a luxury athletic apparel store and made off with about $20,000 in merchandise late last month, authorities said.

Six suspects entered an Alo store in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood at around 7:30 p.m. on June 30, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Surveillance video shows the suspects walking past what appears to be a security guard standing at the door before swiping clothing off clothing racks and display counters.

The suspects left the store with armfuls of merchandise before escaping the scene in a silver or gray Ford Edge with covered tags, police said. The vehicle sped away in an unknown direction on Wisconsin Ave NW.

CALIFORNIA POLICE NAB 7 FOREIGN NATIONALS IN JEWELRY STORE HEIST, 1 SUSPECT STILL LOOSE

Police released surveillance video showing six masked suspects who are wanted in connection with the retail theft.

The store estimated the thieves stole $20,000 worth of merchandise, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Alo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Masked suspects stealing clothing off rack

The suspects stole an estimated $20,000 in merchandise, police said. (Metropolitan Police Department )

Witnesses told FOX5 DC that there was no police presence at the high-end store at the time of the theft.