Alo store in DC targeted by masked retail theft ring, $20K worth of clothing stolen: police

A group of masked thieves are wanted in Washington, D.C., after they targeted a luxury athletic apparel store and made off with about $20,000 in merchandise late last month, authorities said.

Six suspects entered an Alo store in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood at around 7:30 p.m. on June 30, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Surveillance video shows the suspects walking past what appears to be a security guard standing at the door before swiping clothing off clothing racks and display counters.

The suspects left the store with armfuls of merchandise before escaping the scene in a silver or gray Ford Edge with covered tags, police said. The vehicle sped away in an unknown direction on Wisconsin Ave NW.

The store estimated the thieves stole $20,000 worth of merchandise, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Alo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Witnesses told FOX5 DC that there was no police presence at the high-end store at the time of the theft.