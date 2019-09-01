2019 Labor Day deals that’ll save you big time

Shop ‘til you drop.

Continue Reading Below

Labor Day is here and so are the sales that come along with it. Now that summertime is ending and the holidays are only a few months away, it's shopping season.

Whether you’re looking to add to your wardrobe or hobby list - or just want to update your pad, there are deals out there to make life easier.

Here are just a few retailers that are open on Monday with sales that will save you a pretty penny.

Major Retailers

Woman counts her money while shopping. (iStock)

Advertisement

Amazon

Get your hands on Amazon name brand products and thousands of other discounted items. Prime members get one- to two-day shipping.

Sears

Buy select appliances for up 40%. An additional 10% is taken off for appliances and floor care purchased online. Tools will get you an extra 50% off along with fitness gear at 45% off. There’s also a chance for up $300 cashback in points.

Target

A storewide sale will get you significant savings in home décor, back-to-school supplies, sporting goods and much more.

Walmart

Save big with Walmart’s clearance, rollback and reduced price deals that are applied across departments. Sale prices can be anywhere from half price or more.

Wayfair

Join in on Wayfair’s clearance sale that’s featuring up to 75% off in outdoor furniture, living room seating, bedroom décor and countless other categories.

Fashion

Clothing rack with garments on hangers. (URBAN OUTFITTERS INC.)

Lane Bryant

Door buster deals are extending up to 40% off clothing and shoes. Online shoppers can get free shipping on orders over $125.

Macy’s

Shoppers can get 40 to 60% off on select styles and 20 to 60% off on furniture, mattresses and rugs. An extra 25 to 50% off can be taken off with a code.

Old Navy

Clothing at Old Navy can be snagged at up to 50% off.

Ugg

Enjoy up to 60% off on classic Ugg boot styles, 70% off on select sneakers and Ugg Closet apparel.

J. Crew

J. Crew’s Sunset on Summer Event allows shoppers to get an extra 50% off sale apparel and 40% off full-priced styles.

Home

Photo of couch sectional and coffee table. (Wayfair)

Bed Bath & Beyond

Get up to 50% off storewide in departments like furniture, kitchen, bath and of course, beyond.

Lowe’s

Massive Labor Day savings across appliances, kitchen, outdoor furniture and more. Other departments like bath, lighting and ceiling fans offer additional savings.

The Container Store

Organize your home essentials with items at 25% off at The Container Store.

The Home Depot

Get 40% off select appliances and patio furniture along with $100 off select outdoor power equipment. Gallon paint cans are $10 off while three- to five-gallon cans are $40 off.

Outdoor

Person standing in a field with arms outstretched.

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean’s having a summer clearance sale that offers up to 70% markdowns across its departments. Plus, online shoppers can get an additional 20% off orders.

North Face

Get up to 25% off select styles for men, women, kids’ and shoes.

REI

Enjoy up to 50% off select items along with a separate clearance sale for outdoor essentials. Apparel and accessories can get you up to 25% off while tents and gear can get up to 30% off.

Tech

Closeup shot of an unrecognizable woman using a laptop while working from home (PeopleImages)

Acer

Snag 20% off site wide for Acer brand laptops, tablets, desktops and more.

Best Buy

Take advantage of Best Buy’s storewide sale with offers on TVs, major appliances, smart home devices, accessories and more. Some deals can save you hundreds of dollars.

Lenovo

Save big on gaming laptops, desktops, workstations and more.

ZAGG

Take 25% off smartphone and tablet accessories that are meant to protect your devices.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS