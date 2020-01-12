Massive Wisconsin mansion near Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' home up for auction without reserve

An enormous-but-unfinished French chateau-style mansion located in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburbs is scheduled to hit the auction block with no reserve next month.

The 27,699-square-foot, three-level home includes eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half baths, according to the listing with Elite Auctions.

Designed by Jim La Plant, the home includes amenities including an elevator, 25-foot ceilings in the ballroom, multiple fireplaces and a built-in buffet in the dining room, according to the listing. The kitchen includes three islands and a 15-foot-long counter. Every bedroom includes an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Living spaces in the home include a hearth room, art gallery, sunrooms, theater room, workout room, lounge, unfinished hot tub room and sauna, lounge and a game room big enough to fit a pool table and a 100-inch TV.

It sits on a 2.73-acre wooded property that includes a stocked pond and a multi-sport court. Dual attached garages can accommodate eight cars. The Hobart property is at the end of a cul-de-sac and one of just three homes in the development. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a neighbor, according to a spokesperson for the auction house.

So why’s this luxurious home being auctioned? The home was foreclosed on before construction was finished. It has never actually been lived in. Real estate listings indicate the unfinished home sold for $1.49 million. Since then, new owner Gary De Caster continued to work on it and has the property “90 percent complete.” Online listings show it’s been marketed for as much as $8.44 million.

The auction is scheduled for Feb. 8.

