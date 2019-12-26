Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick buy $28M California home with cash

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick just bought a $28 million home in California.

The Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers quarterback and former IndyCar and NASCAR driver paid all cash for the oceanfront pad, according to the New York Post.

The two-structure, open floor-concept, compound features a three-story main house and a separate guesthouse and garage. Both areas are gated, surrounded by olive trees and there’s a patio decked out with a large pool. The space also features a gourmet kitchen, a seating area with a fireplace and a custom dining table built for the home.

Plus, there’s a private funicular that leads directly to the beach.

Then, there’s the master suite, three guest bedrooms, a private ocean-view deck and a game room. The garage has space for three vehicles.

While $28 million for a home may seem exorbitant compared to the already-pricey $2 million median home value in Malibu, it’s likely within the budget of the pair. Rodgers signed a $134 million contract last year, and Patrick’s total earnings sit around $12 million.

