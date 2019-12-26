Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick buy $28M California home with cash

Compass vice president and former HGTV host Mike Aubrey discusses the declining price of houses in large coastal cities and the Millennial approach to homeownership.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick just bought a $28 million home in California.

The Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers quarterback and former IndyCar and NASCAR driver paid all cash for the oceanfront pad, according to the New York Post.

The two-structure, open floor-concept, compound features a three-story main house and a separate guesthouse and garage. Both areas are gated, surrounded by olive trees and there’s a patio decked out with a large pool. The space also features a gourmet kitchen, a seating area with a fireplace and a custom dining table built for the home.

Plus, there’s a private funicular that leads directly to the beach.

Then, there’s the master suite, three guest bedrooms, a private ocean-view deck and a game room. The garage has space for three vehicles.

While $28 million for a home may seem exorbitant compared to the already-pricey $2 million median home value in Malibu, it’s likely within the budget of the pair. Rodgers signed a $134 million contract last year, and Patrick’s total earnings sit around $12 million.

