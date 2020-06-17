Which states still have a coronavirus-related moratorium on evictions?

Although states are attempting phased reopening plans to mitigate the further spread of the new coronavirus, not every American is back on their feet and able to pay rent.

This fact is why more than 25 states have placed a moratorium on evictions to protect tenants during the economic standstill caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a breakdown of what a moratorium is and how it works in addition to why some parties are in favor of pausing evictions and the states that still have moratoriums in place.

What is a moratorium?

“A moratorium is some temporary order or law that is passed that prevents people from exercising certain rights they are normally entitled to,” said Catherine Hildreth, a real estate partner at the law firm Fox Rothschild LLP. “For example, an eviction moratorium prevents a landlord from exercising its right to evict a tenant when the tenant doesn’t pay.”

She added that a moratorium can be issued by a governor, legislative body, city council, judge or a board of county commissioners. Other branches of government have the ability to grant a moratorium as well.

Why would someone want a moratorium on evictions?

“When a significant economic event occurs such as the closure of most businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the result is a rapid increase in unemployment and, consequently, a rapid increase in both residential and commercial tenants that are unable to pay rent,” Joseph Hernandez, a partner and chair at real estate group Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, said. “In such an event, moratoriums on certain activities can be beneficial.”

A moratorium on evictions encourages landlords to address issues with tenants directly and find a non-judicial solution, Hernandez added. It also prevents a backlog of eviction cases, which could potentially cause “greater economic damage” if there was no moratorium in place because evictions can be a lengthy process that takes away from landlords and tenants.

Which states still have a moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19?

The following states still have a coronavirus-related moratorium on evictions with the exception of Colorado and Georgia, which only have moratoriums in each state capital.

Alaska: Moratorium on evictions set to expire June 30.

Arizona: Moratorium on evictions set to expire July 22.

*Colorado: Moratorium on evictions expired on May 30 but Denver’s mayor issued a hold on evictions.

Connecticut: Moratorium on evictions set to expire July 1.

Delaware: Moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Florida: Moratorium on evictions set to expire July 1.

*Georgia: There is not a statewide moratorium on evictions but Atlanta has a limited hold on evictions.

Hawaii: Moratorium on evictions set to expire June 30.

Illinois: Moratorium on evictions set to expire July 27.

Indiana: Moratorium on evictions set to expire July 1.

Kanas: Moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Kentucky: Moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Maine: Moratorium on evictions 30 days after the termination of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Maryland: Moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Massachusetts: Moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Minnesota: Moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Missouri: Discretionary moratorium on evictions issued by courts started on May 16. Suspended jury trials are set to expire in Jackson County on July 5.

Montana: Moratorium on evictions for vulnerable parties who have sought COVID-19 assistance.

Nevada: Moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

New Hampshire: Moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

New Jersey: Moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

New Mexico: Moratorium on evictions for residents who provide evidence they cannot make payments due to COVID-19.

New York: Moratorium on evictions set to expire Aug. 20.

North Carolina: Moratorium on evictions set to expire June 20.

Oregon: Moratorium on evictions set to expire June 30.

Pennsylvania: Moratorium on evictions set to expire July 10.

Vermont: Moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Virginia: Moratorium on evictions set to expire June 28.

Washington: Moratorium on evictions set to expire Aug. 1.

