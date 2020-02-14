WeWork's ex-CEO Adam Neumann lists $37.5M NYC penthouse

Adam Neumann, the former WeWork CEO, has reportedly listed his three-floor New York City penthouse for $37.5 million.

The 7,880-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three half-baths, according to the listing with Compass’ Nick Gavin, who declined to comment.

The Real Deal identified Neumann as the owner. He resigned from WeWork last fall after the company’s failed IPO efforts drew scrutiny into its finances and valuation.

The luxurious home encompasses several units combined into one. It includes a full-floor master suite with a sitting area, office and dressing room, according to the listing.

The penthouse also includes a spiral staircase, elegant wainscoting French doors and fine finishes, the listing shows. It’s topped off with a private rooftop deck.

The listing also includes a 1,245-square-foof duplex apartment on the first floor of the six-residence building in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood. The building dates back to 1901, according to the developer who revamped the building a few years ago.

The asking price is more than $2 million more than the $34.8 million the owner paid for the four units that were combined to make up the home in 2017, property records show.

Meanwhile, Neumann has sold off his stake in a Silicon Valley real estate project, Bloomberg reported this week.

Meanwhile, the controversial entrepreneur still has several places to rest his bones. His real estate portfolio -- worth around $90 million according to The Wall Street Journal -- includes a farm in Westchester County, outside of New York City and two homes in the Hamptons, one of which shares a property line with actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, the cousin of Neumann’s wife. Out on the west coast, the Neumanns purchased a mansion outside of San Francisco on the estate formerly owned by the late rock 'n' roll impresario, Bill Graham, complete with a guitar-shaped room, a waterslide and a music studio, according to records obtained by the Journal.

