Cheryl Tiegs puts her LA home on the market — here’s how much she’s asking

Cheryl Tiegs has put her Los Angeles estate on the market yet again.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model -- who turned 72 on Wednesday -- has reportedly put the Bel Air home on the market at least three times in the last six years, according to Variety.

In 2013, the 1.43-acre property was listed for $12 million, and in 2015, she listed it at $15 million. The house did not sell either time.

However, Tiegs tried again last week, listing the mansion at $18.5 million with Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

The 4,770-square-foot house was originally built in 1951, according to the listing. It has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

The one-story house also has a three-car garage and a gourmet kitchen.

Other amenities include a pool, a garden, and a gated entry, according to the listing. The property also has fountains and pathways throughout and a “panoramic” view of Los Angeles.

Former model Cheryl Tiegs put her Los Angeles home (pictured) on the market last week for $18.5 million. In 2013 she listed the property at $12 million, and in 2015, she listed it at $15 million. (Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; Photographer Adam Latham)

Tiegs bought the property in 1996 for about $2.5 million and had Martyn Lawrence Bullard completely renovate and redesign the home. (Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; Photographer Adam Latham)

Bullard designed the house in the Balinese style, which uses local materials for construction and design. (Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; Photographer Adam Latham)

The house has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, according to the listing with Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. (Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; Photographer Adam Latham)

Some of the amenities that come with the house include a pool (pictured), a garden, and a gated entry, according to the listing. (Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; Photographer Adam Latham)

The 1.43-acre property also has fountains and pathways throughout and a “panoramic” view of Los Angeles. (Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; Photographer Adam Latham)

Tiegs' one-story, 4,770-square-foot house was originally built in 1951, according to the listing. (Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; Photographer Adam Latham)

Listing agent Jade Mills told Mansion Global that many people don't even know the house is there because the property is almost hidden at the end of a cul-de-sac. (Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; Photographer Adam Latham)

Jade Mills told Mansion Global the property is almost hidden at the end of a cul-de-sac.

“Many people didn’t even know the house was there,” Mills said.

She added that the house has been a place where Tiegs feels “total peace.”

Tiegs purchased the property in 1996 for about $2.5 million, Variety reported.

She had it fully renovated by designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, according to the outlet. Bullard’s designs were inspired by the Balinese style.

The architecture and design style uses local materials for construction and design, according to The Luxury Signature.