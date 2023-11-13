Washington teen among 6 shot during house party at vacation rental

A 17-year-old boy in Washington state was critically injured in a shooting that wounded five others during a house party with more than 100 people at a vacation rental early Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 1:40 a.m. to a shooting call at the 11500 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. The area is located just south of Puyallup.

One shooting victim was found at the home when deputies arrived. Authorities learned of the other victims as they began to arrive at local hospitals on their own.

The 17-year-old male victim suffered life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Four male victims in their 20s and a 19-year-old female victim all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More than 100 people are believed to have attended the party when the gunfire erupted, according to law enforcement.

One neighbor described the chaotic scene to FOX13 Seattle.

"There were a lot of young people getting out of their cars, walking this way and then driving away," the neighbor said. "There was a group of girls walking away saying, ‘There’s nothing we can do about it now. We’ve got to go.’"

Multiple shooters are believed to be involved, though the sheriff’s office said no one is in custody at this time. No description of any suspects was immediately available.

It was unclear which home rental platform was used to reserve the home. Investigators told the station that the party was not authorized by the homeowner, who was not at the residence when the shooting occurred.

Authorities asked anyone with information or video regarding the shooting to contact the sheriff’s office at (253) 287-4455 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.