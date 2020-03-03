NFL legend's Palm Springs home sells for $6.5M

A sprawling, luxurious Palm Springs, California, home that once belonged to NFL legend Jim Houston recently sold for just shy of $6.5 million.

The 11,080-square-foot home includes eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. It was co-listed with Marc Sanders of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.

Houston bought the property in 1998, records show. He built the home there in 2003, the Desert Sun reported. Houston played for the Cleveland Browns between 1960 and 1972, winning a Super Bowl in 1964 and being selected to the Pro Bowl four times. Houston earned the nickname “Mr. Dependable,” missing just three games during his entire NFL career even while simultaneously serving in the U.S. Army. He died in 2018 at age 80.

The home sits on a 1.5-acre estate and features resort-like amenities, according to the listing. They include a climate-controlled wine cellar, a bar and glass pocket doors that connect the living and dining rooms to the outdoor living space.

There are patios, waterfalls, fruit trees, a koi pond and a swimming pool and spa.

The gated estate also includes a separate caretaker’s quarters and two one-bedroom guesthouses.

Records show the home was once listed for as much as $11 million. The price was dropped two times before a buyer closed on the property in January.

