Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Labor Unions

United Auto Workers union gets $1.1M for lake house built for convicted former president

Money recovered will go to union's general fund

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 27

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The United Auto Workers union says it got $1.1 million for a lakefront house in northern Michigan that was being built for a former president who was sentenced to prison in a federal corruption probe.

Cabin 4 at a UAW conference center on Black Lake was being built for Dennis Williams, who retired in 2018 and in May was sentenced to 21 months in prison in an embezzlement scandal. The property in rural Cheboygan County was originally listed at $1.3 million.

Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said he would check to see if the union covered its costs with the sale, which closed Friday. Money will go to the union's general fund, he said.

Former United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks with reporters in Detroit in February 2017. (AP / AP Newsroom)

UAW FACTORY WORKERS RATIFY DEAL, WILL END VOLVO TRUCK STRIKE

"This sale rights a wrong from the past, and I want each and every one of you to know that we continue to implement ethics reforms throughout the organization," new President Ray Curry wrote in a note to members Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The sale, announced in June of 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic, easement issues and a federal affidavit that said the house, replete with a fireplace, wine cooler and a hidden storage room, was "subject to forfeiture to the United States," due to law violations.

Rothenberg said the Justice Department dropped its objections and only wanted to find out who was buying the home.