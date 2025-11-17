Top 10 desirable metros where homes cost less than $300K
Markets from Buffalo, New York, to St. Louis, Missouri, provide affordable entry points for homebuyers as national prices soar
Lower-budget homebuyers are increasingly gravitating toward markets where their dollars can stretch further.
Several attractive metro areas still offer median home prices under $300,000 – well below the $425,000 national median. These areas provide more affordable paths to homeownership without sacrificing lifestyle or big-city conveniences, according to Realtor.com.
"In these markets, home prices are more closely aligned with local incomes, allowing the typical household to afford the typical for-sale home," said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com. "The existence of these affordable areas, even if limited, offers encouraging news for buyers committed to purchasing in one of these regions."
YOUNGER AMERICANS TURN TO RISKIER INVESTMENTS, SPEND MORE ON NONESSENTIALS AS HOMEOWNERSHIP DREAMS FADE: STUDY
Here are the top 10 desirable metros where homebuyers can still find prices under $300,000:
Muncie, Indiana
Median list price: $184,900
Median household income: $56,828
Muncie, located about an hour from Indianapolis, is home to Ball State University and outdoor attractions including the 750-acre Prairie Creek Reservoir.
Toledo, Ohio
Median list price: $199,900
Median household income: $63,133
Roughly 60 miles from Detroit, Toledo features a prominent arts scene anchored by the Toledo Museum of Art.
Battle Creek, Michigan
Median list price: $224,950
Median household income: $59,424
Battle Creek, located about two hours from Detroit and three hours from Chicago, was recently ranked the fifth-best city in the U.S. for veterans to live, according to Realtor.com.
HIDDEN COSTS OF HOMEOWNERSHIP JUMP, TIGHTENING THE SQUEEZE ON BUYERS
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Median list price: $245,000
Median household income: $72,935
Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is home to major professional sports teams – the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates – and has a strong tech presence.
Cleveland, Ohio
Median list price: $250,000
Median household income: $68,695
Along the southern shore of Lake Erie, Cleveland offers lakeside parks, as well as a growing culinary scene and arts community.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Median list price: $260,000
Median household income: $63,615
Roughly 100 miles from both New York City and Philadelphia, Scranton features breweries, historic theaters and is featured as the home city of the fictional company Dunder Mifflin from "The Office" television show.
Buffalo/Cheektowaga, New York
Median list price: $259,900
Median household income: $71,055
Founded in 1832, Buffalo is two hours from Toronto and is home to more than a half-dozen Frank Lloyd Wright designs, according to the Visit Buffalo website.
AMERICAN DREAM OF HOMEOWNERSHIP SLIPPING FURTHER OUT OF REACH FOR YOUNGER GENERATIONS
Wichita, Kansas
Median list price: $285,000
Median household income: $70,286
Wichita features a standout food scene, including craft breweries and Kansas BBQ, along with a prominent local theater and music community.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Frankfort, Kentucky
Median list price: $285,000
Median household income: $71,983
Situated along the Kentucky River and within an hour of both Louisville and Lexington, Frankfort is surrounded by rolling hills and walking trails.
St. Louis, Missouri
Median list price: $291,990
Median household income: $79,869
St. Louis offers a growing startup community, hiking spots, a thriving craft beer scene and is home to the iconic Gateway Arch.