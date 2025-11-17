Top 10 desirable metros where homes cost less than $300K

Lower-budget homebuyers are increasingly gravitating toward markets where their dollars can stretch further.

Several attractive metro areas still offer median home prices under $300,000 – well below the $425,000 national median. These areas provide more affordable paths to homeownership without sacrificing lifestyle or big-city conveniences, according to Realtor.com.

"In these markets, home prices are more closely aligned with local incomes, allowing the typical household to afford the typical for-sale home," said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com. "The existence of these affordable areas, even if limited, offers encouraging news for buyers committed to purchasing in one of these regions."

YOUNGER AMERICANS TURN TO RISKIER INVESTMENTS, SPEND MORE ON NONESSENTIALS AS HOMEOWNERSHIP DREAMS FADE: STUDY

Here are the top 10 desirable metros where homebuyers can still find prices under $300,000:

Muncie, Indiana

Median list price: $184,900

Median household income: $56,828

Muncie, located about an hour from Indianapolis, is home to Ball State University and outdoor attractions including the 750-acre Prairie Creek Reservoir.

Toledo, Ohio

Median list price: $199,900

Median household income: $63,133

Roughly 60 miles from Detroit, Toledo features a prominent arts scene anchored by the Toledo Museum of Art.

Battle Creek, Michigan

Median list price: $224,950

Median household income: $59,424

Battle Creek, located about two hours from Detroit and three hours from Chicago, was recently ranked the fifth-best city in the U.S. for veterans to live, according to Realtor.com.

HIDDEN COSTS OF HOMEOWNERSHIP JUMP, TIGHTENING THE SQUEEZE ON BUYERS

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median list price: $245,000

Median household income: $72,935

Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is home to major professional sports teams – the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates – and has a strong tech presence.

Cleveland, Ohio

Median list price: $250,000

Median household income: $68,695

Along the southern shore of Lake Erie, Cleveland offers lakeside parks, as well as a growing culinary scene and arts community.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Median list price: $260,000

Median household income: $63,615

Roughly 100 miles from both New York City and Philadelphia, Scranton features breweries, historic theaters and is featured as the home city of the fictional company Dunder Mifflin from "The Office" television show.

Buffalo/Cheektowaga, New York

Median list price: $259,900

Median household income: $71,055

Founded in 1832, Buffalo is two hours from Toronto and is home to more than a half-dozen Frank Lloyd Wright designs, according to the Visit Buffalo website.

AMERICAN DREAM OF HOMEOWNERSHIP SLIPPING FURTHER OUT OF REACH FOR YOUNGER GENERATIONS

Wichita, Kansas

Median list price: $285,000

Median household income: $70,286

Wichita features a standout food scene, including craft breweries and Kansas BBQ, along with a prominent local theater and music community.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Frankfort, Kentucky

Median list price: $285,000

Median household income: $71,983

Situated along the Kentucky River and within an hour of both Louisville and Lexington, Frankfort is surrounded by rolling hills and walking trails.

St. Louis, Missouri

Median list price: $291,990

Median household income: $79,869

St. Louis offers a growing startup community, hiking spots, a thriving craft beer scene and is home to the iconic Gateway Arch.