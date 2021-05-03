Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen spotted at new $17M Miami Beach property

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were spotted touring their newly purchased $17 million Miami Beach property over the weekend.

The A-list couple were joined by pals as they walked around the waterfront pad on the exclusive Indian Creek Island, dubbed Miami’s "Billionaire Bunker."

Brady, 43, and Bündchen, 40, slapped down the sizable sum just before the new year, with plans to demolish the current house and build a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly home.

The lot spans approximately two acres with 200 feet of ocean views.

Amenities on the island include a private country club, a golf course, and only about 30 bayfront homes. It also boasts its own police force.

Previously, the NFL star and supermodel were temporarily staying at Derek Jeter’s waterfront Tampa mansion after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. Jeter’s home, listed in September 2020, remains on the market for $29 million.

Their move comes a month before they sold their New York City Tribeca apartment for a whopping $36.8 million.

The duo will join Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who have also recently snapped up a $32 million plot, as well as hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer and supermodel Adriana Lima.

Bündchen donned a flowy white linen outfit to tour the property, while her seven-time Super Bowl champion beau wore a striped T-shirt with black jean pants.

