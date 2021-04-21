Gisele Bündchen joins DraftKings as special adviser for environmental initiatives

Gisele Bündchen, environmental activist and the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, will be joining DraftKings as a special adviser to the CEO and board of directors for environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, the sportsbook operator announced Wednesday.

Co-founder, CEO and Chairman Jason Robins announced the partnership along with plans to plant one million trees by Earth Day 2022 with the help of Bündchen.

"Gisele Bündchen is a global icon who has utilized the platform she established in modeling, fashion, and entertainment, to lead and advocate for vital environmental and social causes," he said in a press release from the company.

"I believe that the strategic counsel and unique global perspective that Gisele brings to me and the board will be indispensable and, as evidenced by our Earth Day campaign, her impact will be immediate and far-reaching."

The former supermodel is known for her work in environmental protection, especially in her native Brazil.

"I look forward to working with the DraftKings board of directors in continuing to find ways to make the most positive impacts through meaningful social and environmental initiatives," Bündchen said in the press release.

"It is very important for successful corporations to make the necessary shifts in ESG initiatives to truly make a difference on a global level. In today’s world, in my opinion, it isn’t enough for companies to just be successful financially. Companies have to be successful in ALL areas, including social impact and sustainability initiatives that impact the future for all of us around the world."

The NFL recently announced a partnership with DraftKings and two other major sportsbooks which will allow them the use of the league’s trademarks and official data, and will integrate their own betting content into media properties, including NFL.com and the league's official app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.