This company is changing the apartment rental game

What if you had the chance to show up to an apartment and start living?

Blueground offers turnkey apartments for stays of 30 days or longer for guests that are looking to move to a new city with the intention of staying a few months or as part of business travel and want to skip the traditional process of renting an unfurnished apartment, buying furniture, connecting bills and dealing with brokers or landlords, CEO Alex Chatzieleftheriou told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday.

Booking is done online and people have the ability to manage their stay, book a cleaning session and even change apartments and neighborhoods.

“It's exciting to see how people think of home a little bit differently,” Chatzieleftheriou said.

He added that the company's biggest competition is not Airbnb, but hotels and unfurnished apartment rentals. Unlike Airbnb, Chatzieleftheriou's firm finds the properties and transforms the spaces into “premium” designed, “standard quality” apartments.

“[Airbnb is] more of a marketplace model,” he said. “We cover the entire experience.”

Blueground is available in nine cities around the world including New York, Los Angeles, Athens and Dubai. And the plan is to expand into 50 cities and 50,000 apartments by 2023, he said.

