Luxury Properties

‘The Doctors’ host Dr. Andrew Ordon lists LA home for $21.6 million

Ordon's Bel Air hilltop home offers sweeping views and luxurious comforts

This home has been outfitted with a surgeon’s attention to detail.

"The Doctors" co-host Dr. Andrew Ordon and his wife, Robyn Meyerhoff, have listed their Bel Air estate for sale for $21.59 million.

In addition to his work on the Emmy-winning TV show, Ordon has a plastic surgery practice nearby in Beverly Hills.

"The Doctors" co-host Dr. Andrew Ordon has listed his Bel Air estate for sale for $21.59 million. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Festival of Arts  |  Adrian Anz   / Getty Images)

The 9,000-square-foot Transitional/Traditional includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing. 

Meyerhoff, who is a decorator and designer, worked with Chris Richartz of Studio Arkh over five years to redesign the home and expand it by 4,500 square feet. 

The 9,000-square-foot Transitional/Traditional includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing.  (Adrian Anz)

Each of the bedrooms includes an en suite bathroom. The primary suite wing offers dual luxurious bathrooms and dual closets, plus a private balcony.

The main level is ideal for entertaining. The modern kitchen is outfitted with Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances, and it includes a large island, dining area and breakfast nook. All of the rooms on the floor open to the outdoor space, allowing for seamless indoor-outdoor get-togethers. 

Robyn Meyerhoff, who is a decorator and designer, worked with Chris Richartz of Studio Arkh over five years to redesign the home and expand it by 4,500 square feet.  (Adrian Anz)

There’s also bar and a climate-controlled under-stairs wine room.

The hilltop property makes the most of its sweeping views with disappearing doors on both levels. Outside, there are two levels of patio and a veranda. The outdoor space also includes a barbecue island with a pizza oven, plus a waterfall pool and a separate infinity spa. 

The outdoor space also includes a barbecue island with a pizza oven, plus a waterfall pool and a separate infinity spa.  (Adrian Anz)

Plans for a guest house and garage have been approved for the property, and the plans will be included with the sale.

The home last sold, before the extensive updates, for $5.5 million in 2015, property records show.

All of the rooms on the main floor open to the outdoor space, allowing for seamless indoor-outdoor get-togethers.  (Adrian Anz)

Jeeb O'Reilly, Michael Campbell and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing.