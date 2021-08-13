‘The Doctors’ host Dr. Andrew Ordon lists LA home for $21.6 million

This home has been outfitted with a surgeon’s attention to detail.

"The Doctors" co-host Dr. Andrew Ordon and his wife, Robyn Meyerhoff, have listed their Bel Air estate for sale for $21.59 million.

In addition to his work on the Emmy-winning TV show, Ordon has a plastic surgery practice nearby in Beverly Hills.

The 9,000-square-foot Transitional/Traditional includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing.

Meyerhoff, who is a decorator and designer, worked with Chris Richartz of Studio Arkh over five years to redesign the home and expand it by 4,500 square feet.

Each of the bedrooms includes an en suite bathroom. The primary suite wing offers dual luxurious bathrooms and dual closets, plus a private balcony.

The main level is ideal for entertaining. The modern kitchen is outfitted with Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances, and it includes a large island, dining area and breakfast nook. All of the rooms on the floor open to the outdoor space, allowing for seamless indoor-outdoor get-togethers.

There’s also bar and a climate-controlled under-stairs wine room.

The hilltop property makes the most of its sweeping views with disappearing doors on both levels. Outside, there are two levels of patio and a veranda. The outdoor space also includes a barbecue island with a pizza oven, plus a waterfall pool and a separate infinity spa.

Plans for a guest house and garage have been approved for the property, and the plans will be included with the sale.

The home last sold, before the extensive updates, for $5.5 million in 2015, property records show.

Jeeb O'Reilly, Michael Campbell and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing.