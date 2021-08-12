Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

Leonardo DiCaprio lists century-old Los Angeles home for $5.75 million

DiCaprio purchased the home from musician Moby in 2018 for $4.9 million

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio launched his almost 100-year-old home in Los Angeles onto the market Monday for $5.75 million.

Built in 1926, the Tudor-style, five-bedroom property, dubbed Red Oak Manor, is tucked away behind gates on one of the winding streets of Los Feliz Oaks in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.

It occupies a "forest-like setting with large specimen trees creating a magical, tranquil environment," according to the listing with Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland, who, through a representative, declined to comment on the listing.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio launched his almost 100-year-old home in Los Angeles onto the market Monday for $5.75 million. (Tyler Hogan)

The listing comes as Mr. DiCaprio’s ownership of the property approaches three and a half years. 

In April 2018, the actor and environmentalist, 46, used a trust to buy the home from mononymous musician Moby for a hair over $4.9 million, records with PropertyShark show.

Moby "restored and totally reimagined" the property, the listing said.

He gave the manor-like home a contemporary facelift, installing a new kitchen with marble countertops and a walk-in pantry, a steam room and a security system, Mansion Global previously reported

The 4,644-square-foot home’s contemporary look has remained, and the light-filled house has a neutral color palette and high ceilings, along with stately paned windows and original architectural details and character. 

The home is fitted with features including a formal dining room, a media room, and three fireplaces. There’s also two "dramatic" main bedroom suites—one with a yoga area—and a guest suite.

Outside, the property offers an entertainment area next to a pool and spa, the listing said. 

A representative for Mr. DiCaprio, whose recent roles include "The Wolf of Wall Street," "The Revenant," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the listing.