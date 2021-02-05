Late billionaire Chris Cline's Florida home sells for $25.7M: report

A beachfront mansion in Florida that was owned by the late billionaire Chris Cline just sold for $25.7 million, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Continue Reading Below

Cline was the West Virginia coal tycoon and billionaire who died along with six others in a helicopter crash near his private island in the Bahamas in July 2019.

The property is one of two side-by-side mansions Cline owned in Seminole Landing, a gated community in North Palm Beach, according to the report.

WARHOL MUSE JANE HOLZER SELLS PALM BEACH HOME FOR $7.55M

Cline’s former home is a 33,413-square-foot mansion with eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and five half-baths, according to Realtor.com. He paid $10.5 million for the property in 2003 and built the current home in 2005.

Photos from the former listing show a grand staircase, intricate design details and large ocean-facing windows. There’s a game room with a pool table and arcade games, a theater with plush tiered seating and a huge stone wine cellar.

Outside, the property has a large pool, a covered outdoor kitchen, a beachside cabana and direct access to the beach.

Lawrence Moens represented the seller.

GOLF LEGEND GREG NORMAN LISTS $60M FLORIDA ESTATE

A second home owned by Cline, next door, is currently for sale with an asking price of $24.9 million, according to Realtor.com.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That 16,139-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-baths.

The property also includes direct private beach access, as well as a putting green in the front yard.