Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Late billionaire Chris Cline's Florida home sells for $25.7M: report

A second mansion owned by Cline, and located next door, is listed for $24.9 million

close
Sotheby's International Realty CEO Philip White provides insight into millennials entering the housing market and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on real estate.video

Real estate market trends show 'big is better' amid pandemic: Sotheby's International Realty CEO

Sotheby's International Realty CEO Philip White provides insight into millennials entering the housing market and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on real estate.

A beachfront mansion in Florida that was owned by the late billionaire Chris Cline just sold for $25.7 million, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Continue Reading Below

Cline was the West Virginia coal tycoon and billionaire who died along with six others in a helicopter crash near his private island in the Bahamas in July 2019.

The property is one of two side-by-side mansions Cline owned in Seminole Landing, a gated community in North Palm Beach, according to the report.

A beachfront mansion in Florida that was owned by the late billionaire Chris Cline just sold for $25.7 million. (Google Maps)

WARHOL MUSE JANE HOLZER SELLS PALM BEACH HOME FOR $7.55M

Cline’s former home is a 33,413-square-foot mansion with eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and five half-baths, according to Realtor.com. He paid $10.5 million for the property in 2003 and built the current home in 2005.

Photos from the former listing show a grand staircase, intricate design details and large ocean-facing windows. There’s a game room with a pool table and arcade games, a theater with plush tiered seating and a huge stone wine cellar.

The property is one of two side-by-side mansions Cline owned in Seminole Landing, a gated community in North Palm Beach. (Google Maps)

Outside, the property has a large pool, a covered outdoor kitchen, a beachside cabana and direct access to the beach.

Lawrence Moens represented the seller.

GOLF LEGEND GREG NORMAN LISTS $60M FLORIDA ESTATE

A second home owned by Cline, next door, is currently for sale with an asking price of $24.9 million, according to Realtor.com.

A second home owned by Cline, next door, is currently for sale with an asking price of $24.9 million. (Google Maps)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

That 16,139-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-baths.

The property also includes direct private beach access, as well as a putting green in the front yard.