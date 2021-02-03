Tampa, Florida home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright hits market for $7.4 million

What’s it like living in luxury in Tampa, Florida?

A Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired waterfront home listed for $7.4 million in Tampa shows how good it could be.

The one-of-a-kind home was built and designed by architect Sol Fleishman. It includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath in 5,662 square feet, according to the listing with Nick Janovsky of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home features a chef’s kitchen, 10-foot solid wood doors, a 12-person dining room and custom built-ins. Built in 2008, the home also has a library, a media room and a wet bar. It’s wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows.

The 0.45-acre property sits right on the bay with 271 feet of water frontage at the end of a peninsulas in a gated community. There's also a pool and spa.

Fox Business’ Cheryl Casone got a look inside the property Wednesday. She reported that the listing comes at a time when demand in the area is drying up the supply of homes. Local real estate agents told Casone that they’re having a tough time keeping up with the increased demand.

Florida’s warm weather and low property taxes were already attracting buyers from areas like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut before COVID-19, and the pandemic has pushed more affluent buyers to the state. That has led to record-breaking deals in Tampa and other Florida cities over the past year, according to the Sotheby’s International Realty Luxury Outlook 2021.

In December, existing home sales across Florida were up 21% compared to a year earlier, according to Florida Realtors. And Redfin has predicted that Tampa will have one of the best housing markets in the country this year.