Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner lease Miami condo following $32M deal on Indian Creek

As his term in office comes to a close, President Trump is decamping to Mar-a-Lago, his sprawling Palm Beach estate. Now, his daughter and son-in-law appear to also be Florida-bound.

Continue Reading Below

First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner, have signed a deal to lease a condominium in Arte, according to a person familiar with the situation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Designed by Italian architect Antonio Citterio, the striking, pyramid-shaped building is considered one of the most luxurious new oceanfront developments in Miami's Surfside neighborhood. It is also one of the area's priciest: Its penthouse recently sold to a New York private-equity executive for $33 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

One of the building's developers has links to the president. Alex Sapiris the head of the Sapir Organization, a company started by his late father Tamir Sapir, a Soviet émigré who oversaw a large New York real-estate portfolio. The Sapir Organization teamed up with the Trump Organization to build the Trump SoHo condo-hotel in New York before the 2008 financial crisis.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner signed a deal to lease a large, unfurnished unit in the building for at least a year, according to the person familiar with the deal. Properties of that scale in comparable areas typically rent in the tens of thousands of dollars a month, according to Zillow. The deal is thought to be an interim measure while the couple builds a house on a lot they recently purchased on Miami's Indian Creek Island for $32 million.

The couple couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Apartments in the 16-unit building have direct elevator entry with fingerprint recognition technology, deep wraparound terraces with Roman travertine ceilings, European white oak flooring and temperature-controlled parking spots.

IVANKA AND JARED BUY $30M LOT ON HIGH-SECURITY MIAMI ISLAND

The building is full of amenities, including a 75-foot heated indoor lap pool, a private rooftop tennis court, a fitness center, a children's playroom and a residents' lounge. While there is 24-hour security at the building, the couple will be bringing additional security, according to the person familiar with the deal. Douglas Elliman heads sales at the building.

For the duration of the Trump administration, Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner rented a high-end home in the Kalorama area of Washington, D.C. from Chilean business magnate Andrónico Luksic, The Wall Street Journal reported.