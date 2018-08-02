Search

Watch: White House press briefing

More | Dismiss

Steve Jobs and Apple’s prolonged history in seven fast facts  

By Victoria RooneyTechnologyFOXBusiness

Barron's Senior Editor Jack Hough and Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Deputy Director Dan Henninger on Apple.video

Apple hits $1T market value

Barron's Senior Editor Jack Hough and Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Deputy Director Dan Henninger on Apple.

April 1976 – The Start 

Continue Reading Below

Apple Computers, Inc. was founded by Steve Jobs and his business partner Steve Wozniak in a Silicon Valley garage.

FILE - In this April 24, 1984 file photo, Steve Jobs, left, chairman of Apple Computers, John Sculley, center, president and CEO, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, unveil the new Apple IIc computer in San Francisco, Calif. (AP Photo/Sal Veder,

Expand

December 1980 – IPO

Apple goes public, pricing its IPO of 4.6 million shares at $22 per share. Today the stock is hovering at an all-time high trading above $200 per share.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
AAPLAPPLE INC.207.21+5.71+2.83%

September 1985 – Jobs pushed out

Jobs leaves Apple after losing a power struggle with then CEO John Sculley, who he helped recruit from Pepsi.

More from FOX Business...

November 1995 – Pixar windfall

Jobs becomes a billionaire when animation studio Pixar, which Apple acquired, goes public. In 2006, The Walt Disney company purchased the studio for over $7 billion. Today, ‘The Laurene Powell Jobs Trust’, named for his wife, is Disney’s third largest shareholder.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY113.13+0.16+0.14%

September 1997 – Jobs returns

Jobs returns to Apple as the company flounders against rivals including Microsoft as the tech boom is taking off.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.107.86+1.57+1.48%

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone x during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

January 2007 – iPhone is born

The very first iPhone is unveiled to the public. iPhone sales account for at least 60% of Apple’s annual revenue, according to Statista. Today the iPhone X (10) is the latest generation of the device and it retails for around $1,000.

August 2018 - $1 trillion mark

Apple, now run by CEO Tim Cook,  is the world’s most valuable company with a market value that briefly reached $1 trillion on Thursday. It has $243.7 billion cash on hand, the most of any Fortune 500 company. A $1 trillion market cap value, approximately equates to the combined net worth of 21 members of Forbes 2017 list of the World's Billionaires.

Sources: Cult of Mac, Forbes, Statista