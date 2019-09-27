Scott Disick of Kardashian fame selling restored multimillion-dollar home

Image 1 of 3

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and current reality TV star Scott Disick has a California home for sale — and for $7 million, it could be yours.

Disick, now dating Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie, revamped the 5,600-square-foot property in Hidden Hills as part of his new home-flipping show, "Flip It Like Disick," debuting on E! this summer.

The $7 million price tag is more than double Hidden Hills’ median home value of $3.29 million.

The 35-year-old from Eastport, New York, who has three children with Kourtney and rose to fame in part because of his role on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," has some experience with property development: He flipped his first investment five years ago, according to People, and has since remodeled homes for friends and family, including his children’s playhouse at Kardashian’s home.

Disick will team up with former pop singer-turned-interior-designer Willa Ford on the show, as well as his best friend and business partner Benny Luciano, contractor Miki Moor and assistant Lindsay Diamond. He will also executive produce the eight-episode, one-hour series with Kris Jenner.

“I’m excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I’m really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes,” he said.

He gave a tour of the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home on E! News.

Here’s a look at the details:

Price: $6.89 million

Beds: Five

Bathrooms: Six

Square feet: 5,663

Described as a "stunning contemporary farmhouse" by The Agency, the property is in an exclusive guard-gated community and was just recently built with “amazing attention to detail, high-quality finishes” and an “emphasis on indoor-outdoor luxury living.”

It’s equipped with a tall glass pivot door that opens up to an open layout straight through to a private backyard. That’s where you’ll find a zero-edge pool and spa with a gas fire pit.

“This house was not built as a spec home,” real estate agent Kozet Luciano told FOX Business. “They went above and beyond to create a truly custom home by using high-end finishes and incorporating unique features you wouldn’t see in a house under $10 million. Standout features include recessed moldings, book-matched marble in master bath and kitchen, and two master bedrooms.”

Here are some of the other standout features:

Living room:

Bedroom:

Bathroom:

